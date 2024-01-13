Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 301.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 62,974 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 217.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $13.49 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

