Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 12,325,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CHWY opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.50, a PEG ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 136.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

