Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

