Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,112 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,175,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.66 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

