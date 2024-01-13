Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $388.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.60. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $390.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.