Brian Chesky Sells 29,252 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,021,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,199,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

