Brian G. Robins Sells 13,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GitLab stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
