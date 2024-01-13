Brian G. Robins Sells 13,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

