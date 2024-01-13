Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

BN stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,305.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.