Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 5.48% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 352,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 241,780 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 604,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 75,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:FYLD opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.