Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,395 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period.

XLSR stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $324.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

