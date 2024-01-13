Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,345 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWC opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.

About Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

