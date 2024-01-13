Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 288.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.