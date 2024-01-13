Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

