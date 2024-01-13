Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 11,640 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

