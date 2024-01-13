Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,127 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $28.64 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

