Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

