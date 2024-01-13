Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

