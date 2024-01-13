Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 190.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

