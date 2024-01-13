Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

