Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

