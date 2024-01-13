Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 437.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 480,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 391,541 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGF stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

