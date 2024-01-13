Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:UJUL opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

