Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 5.19% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Performance

MMLG opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.33.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

