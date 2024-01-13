Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

