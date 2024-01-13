Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,484 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $494.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.56 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

