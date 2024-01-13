Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBSC stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $827.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

