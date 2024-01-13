Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 232,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,624,000 after acquiring an additional 210,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $158.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

