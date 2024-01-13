Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $118.43 and a 1 year high of $198.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

