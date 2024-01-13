Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,974 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 308,935 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 241,787 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $6,873,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

