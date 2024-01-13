Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $189,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $62.02.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

