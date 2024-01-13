Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,731 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

