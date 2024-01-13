Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,364 Shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of AB High Yield ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,299,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $13,268,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $580,000.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

AB High Yield ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. AB High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.