Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 63,322 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,558,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 591,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,229.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 142,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

