Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 2,094 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 170.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.4% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 151,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $145.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.