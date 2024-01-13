Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,970 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,569,530 shares in the company, valued at $129,250,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.
  • On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.
  • On Tuesday, December 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $628,680.17.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $686,367.50.
  • On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61.
  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

