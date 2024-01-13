Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $302.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

