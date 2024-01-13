Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.