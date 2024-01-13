Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 193.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 0.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,073,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,241 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.34 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

