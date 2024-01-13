Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 12,368 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.