Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.