Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,799,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

