Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $78.61 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

