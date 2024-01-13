Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after buying an additional 1,299,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

