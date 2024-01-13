Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Simmons First National worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.4 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on SFNC

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.