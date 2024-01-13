Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,519 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

