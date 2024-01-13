Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,898 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

