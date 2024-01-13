Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 897 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

Shares of MSCI opened at $545.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.40. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

