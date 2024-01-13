Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares in the company, valued at $66,826,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,826,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $66,661,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

