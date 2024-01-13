Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.12% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 300.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 150,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 113,217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

