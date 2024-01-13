Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.66% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FYLD. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

FYLD opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

